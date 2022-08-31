Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa did not manage Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals at the direction of his doctors, the team announced about one hour before first pitch. Prior to Wednesday's game, the club announced that La Russa is out indefinitely.

"Following a medical evaluation this morning, Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa now is scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians. His absence from the club will be indefinite pending the results of these evaluations."

La Russa, 77, held his daily pregame media availability as scheduled Tuesday, roughly three hours before the game. The nature of his medical issue is unspecified. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will serve as manager during La Russa's absence.

The White Sox have lost five straight games and 10 of their last 12. They entered Wednesday with a 63-66 record that puts them six games out in the AL Central and 7 1/2 games behind the third and final American League wild-card spot.

La Russa has received criticism for Chicago's disappointing season, though there are no indications a managerial change is on the horizon. White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf brought La Russa back to the organization prior to last season and essentially handpicked him for the job.