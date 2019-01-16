White Sox offer Manny Machado seven-year, $175 million contract, report says

Pitchers and catchers report in a couple of weeks, yet many of the game's top free agents remain without jobs. That group includes Manny Machado, arguably the best player available heading into the winter.

Machado is a ready-made MVP candidate, a middle-of-the-order thumper with the defensive ability to play either shortstop or third base, who few teams seem interested in employing because of his contractual demands -- a long-term deal worth more than $300 million. (MLB Trade Rumors, by the way, had Machado inking a pact worth nearly $400 million.)

It should come as no great surprise that one of the teams linked to Machado, the Chicago White Sox, is hoping to leverage his lacking market against him. The White Sox are offering even less than a conservative estimate of the deal he was expected to net this winter, per ESPN's Buster Olney.

The White Sox offer to Machado is for $175 million, over seven years. In some ways, their approach is like Boston's w/ J.D. Martinez last winter -- the Red Sox offered $100 million and waited for two months. If CWS offer emerges as best, a big ? is: Would Machado/NYY re-engage? — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) January 16, 2019

In case it wasn't obvious, baseball is in trouble. If teams are unwilling to pay Machado his market value -- a high-caliber performer in his mid-20s who can play premium defensive positions -- then there's no hope for anyone to get their fair share.

As Olney notes, the risk for the White Sox is that another team will emerge -- be it the New York Yankees, the Philadelphia Phillies, or perhaps (as we suggested a few days ago) the San Diego Padres. In fact, it says a lot about the motivations of other teams that no one else has already jumped in with a significantly higher offer. Money, it seems, matters more than wins and losses.

People will nitpick Machado -- about his hustle, about his defensive metrics -- because that's how these things go, but this is a laughable development at this stage in the process. An offer this pitiful shouldn't be enough to get someone in the conversation, let alone in the driver's seat.