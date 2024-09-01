The Chicago White Sox closed out August by suffering another indignity: tying the franchise's single-season record for losses, with 106. The White Sox lost their ninth consecutive game on Saturday, this one to the New York Mets by a 5-3 final (box score). They're now 31-106 on the year, with that loss total tying the 1970 club that went 56-106 -- those White Sox, it ought to be noted, entered September with 86 losses.

"A lot of things have been going against us," White Sox interim manager Grady Sizemore told reporters. "We need that break just to kind of help the morale in that clubhouse."

The White Sox, now 4-35 since the All-Star Game, are on pace to go 37-125 this year. The modern Major League Baseball record for losses is 120, belonging to the expansion 1962 Mets. Only two other teams have even reached 115 losses in a season in recent times -- the 2018 Baltimore Orioles and the 2003 Detroit Tigers. Even if the White Sox play above .500 over their remaining 25 games -- something they don't seem likely to do -- they'll finish the year with 118 defeats.

Saturday's loss represents the third time this season the White Sox have lost at least nine consecutive games. They dropped 21 games in a row earlier this summer, and also endured a 14-game losing streak before that. The White Sox will attempt to fend off another 10-gamer on Sunday when they wrap up their series against the Mets.

Regardless of how the White Sox fare on Sunday, they have a difficult road of upcoming opponents that includes three games on the road against the Orioles, another three against the Boston Red Sox, and then three at home against the Cleveland Guardians before they face another team with a losing record.