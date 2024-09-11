Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf acknowledged Wednesday that "no one is happy with the results" as his club recorded its 114th loss of the season, calling the results "painful for all, especially our fans."

The White Sox lost again on Wednesday to the Cleveland Guardians. They're now 33-114 on the year, putting them on pace to shatter the modern single-season record for most team losses. That record currently belongs to the expansion New York Mets, who lost 120 contests in 1962.

Here's Reinsdorf's statement in whole, courtesy of James Fegan of Sox Machine:

"Everyone in this organization is extremely unhappy with the results of this season, that goes without saying. This year has been very painful for all, especially our fans. We did not arrive here overnight, and solutions won't happen overnight either. Going back to last year, we have made difficult decisions and changes to begin building a foundation for future success. What has impressed me is how our players and staff have continued to work and bring a professional attitude to the ballpark each day despite a historically difficult season. No one is happy with the results, but I commend the continued effort. "I expect to have more to say at the end of the season."

Reinsdorf, 88, has owned the White Sox since 1981. As our Dayn Perry detailed in August, that continuity has not brought much success with it. To quote Perry directly: "While Reinsdorf's legacy as a controlling owner is not yet engraved in permanence, it's close to being so, which means assessments of his tenure are not premature. Survey his more than four decades helming the White Sox and you find failure, a foundational lie, and cynicism as a guiding principle."

Reinsdorf has long drawn criticism, including for his decision last year to promote Chris Getz to general manager without conducting a single external interview for the position. One veteran talent evaluator with a rival front office told CBS Sports of that decision: "The fanbase should be up in arms. They have zero chance to be successful with these changes."

The White Sox will have Thursday off before resuming their season on Friday versus the Oakland Athletics.