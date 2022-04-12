The White Sox have their home opener Tuesday against the Mariners. Ahead of that game, they made a series of roster moves that included placing starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and right fielder A.J. Pollock on the 10-day injured list.

On Friday, Giolito departed his Opening Day start against the Tigers after allowing one hit in four innings because of tightness in his left side. Per James Fegan of The Athletic, Giolito described it as "a strange injury that doesn't happen often in baseball." At the time of his exit, the White Sox held a 3-0 lead, but Detroit rallied late for a 5-4 win. The White Sox won their following two games to sit atop the AL Central here in the early going.

Giolito, 27, has been a standout starter for the White Sox over the last three seasons. In 2021, Giolito pitched to a 3.53 ERA in 178 2/3 innings with 201 strikeouts, strong underlying indicators, and an 11th-place finish in the AL Cy Young vote. His injury is particularly unwelcome given that Chicago is also without ace Lance Lynn, whose recent knee surgery will keep him out until at least the middle of May.

Elsewhere, Pollock was forced from Saturday's game in Detroit. He appeared to injure himself while rounding first base following a third-inning single. Pollock joins third baseman Yoan Moncada, who's on the IL with an oblique strain. As well, relievers Joe Kelly and Garrett Crochet are also on the IL.

Notable here is that the White Sox won the AL Central by 13 games last season despite several of their most important players missing significant time. Already being down their top two starting pitchers and two everyday position players is a rough way to start the season, but they've been here before.

On that note, A's starter Frankie Montas is known to be available via trade and the White Sox have been rumored as a suitor. Remember, Pollock was only acquired on April 1 in the trade that sent Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers, so we know the White Sox front office isn't going to be shy.