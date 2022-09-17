The Chicago White Sox announced on Saturday that they had placed right-handed starter Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list because of right shoulder inflammation. In a corresponding move, the White Sox recalled fellow right-hander Davis Martin from their Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte.

Kopech, 26 years old, had most recently started on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. He threw five innings that night, surrendering two runs on three hits and no walks. Kopech's start versus the Rockies was only his second since he returned from the injured list on Sept. 7 after missing a couple of weeks because of a left knee strain.

Kopech has made 25 starts this season overall, amassing a 3.54 ERA (112 ERA+) and a 1.84 strikeout-to-walk ratio across the course of 119 innings pitched. Those marks -- particularly the strikeout-to-walk ratio -- are well beneath the ones he posted last season, when he pitched primarily out of the White Sox bullpen.

It's fair to write that Kopech's absence comes at a suboptimal time for the White Sox. They entered Saturday with a 74-71 record, leaving them four games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. The White Sox's chances of catching up to the Guardians over the ensuing two-plus weeks hinge on how they perform in three head-to-head contests this week; alas, Kopech will miss that series, as well as most of Chicago's remaining regular-season games.

Martin, for his part, has appeared in 10 big-league games this season, including five starts. He's compiled a 4.09 ERA (98 ERA+) and a 2.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 44 innings.

The White Sox will play the Detroit Tigers on Saturday and Sunday before taking off Monday. The aforementioned series against the Guardians will then kick off on Tuesday.