The Chicago White Sox will soon call up catcher prospect Kyle Teel, Scott Merkin confirms.

Teel, 23, was ranked by CBS Sports as the No. 34 overall prospect coming into the 2025 season. Here's part of R.J. Anderson's write-up:

"Teel, the 14th pick in the 2023 draft, was obtained from the Red Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade. He's an athletic backstop with the potential for average or better tools in the areas that count for catchers. Teel even has above-average raw strength from the left side, though his power is likely to manifest in doubles and not home runs barring a swing change. There are some risk factors worth pointing out here, including the generally high attrition rate for backstops and some swing-and-miss tendencies that may cause his bat to play lighter at the game's highest level. Nevertheless, he's certain to debut sooner than later."

Anderson also recently highlighted Teel as one of the notable prospects who soon figured to be ready for a call-up.

This season, the lefty-swinging Teel has batted .295/.394/.492 with eight home runs, 10 doubles, and 30 walks in 50 games for Triple-A Charlotte. He's also thrown out 23 runners in 70 steal attempts against him in 2025. For his minor-league career, the University of Virginia product has a slash line of .300/.401/.456 across parts of three professional seasons.

Already in Chicago is well regarded 22-year-old rookie catcher Edgar Quero, and he's atop the depth chart at the moment. It remains to be seen how Teel will be used behind the plate, assuming Quero remains on the big-league roster. A job-sharing arrangement is one possibility.

As for the last-place White Sox, an extra-innings win over the Detroit Tigers nudged them up to 20-43 on the season.