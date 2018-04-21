White Sox reliever in stable but critical condition after suffering brain hemorrhage

Danny Farquhar collapsed in the dugout on Friday following his appearance

On Friday night, Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar lost consciousness in the dugout after pitching the sixth inning. The White Sox issued a brief statement after the game, explaining that he had been transferred to RUSH University Medical Center, where he was conscious and undergoing further testing and treatment.

The White Sox updated Farquhar's status on Saturday. As it turned out, he'd suffered a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. He is in stable but critical condition:

Scary stuff. Here's hoping Farquhar can make a quick and full recovery.

Baseball is irrelevant in matters of health, but Farquhar had appeared in eight games this season, compiling a 5.63 ERA. He turned 31 in mid-February.

