White Sox reliever in stable but critical condition after suffering brain hemorrhage

On Friday night, Chicago White Sox reliever Danny Farquhar lost consciousness in the dugout after pitching the sixth inning. The White Sox issued a brief statement after the game, explaining that he had been transferred to RUSH University Medical Center, where he was conscious and undergoing further testing and treatment.

Update on Danny Farquhar: pic.twitter.com/DvRSHz9AxZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 21, 2018

The White Sox updated Farquhar's status on Saturday. As it turned out, he'd suffered a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. He is in stable but critical condition:

White Sox statement on Danny Farquhar. He’s stable but in critical condition pic.twitter.com/f26HPEMIZu — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 21, 2018

Scary stuff. Here's hoping Farquhar can make a quick and full recovery.

Baseball is irrelevant in matters of health, but Farquhar had appeared in eight games this season, compiling a 5.63 ERA. He turned 31 in mid-February.