White Sox, reliever Kelvin Herrera in agreement on two-year, $18M deal, report says

The White Sox have agreed to terms with free-agent reliever Kelvin Herrera, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal is for two years and $18 million with a vesting option for a third year, according to Passan.

Herrera just turned 29 years old on New Year's Eve and is coming off a season-ending injury. Herrera suffered a torn Lisfranc ligament in his left foot in late August after he had dealt with a shoulder injury earlier in the season.

When on the mound, Herrera appeared in 48 games for the Royals and Nationals, pitching to a 2.44 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with 38 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings. He was one of the better relievers in baseball from 2014-16, but had a rough year in 2017. He was outstanding with the Royals (1.05 ERA, 0.81 WHIP), but regressed to 4.34 and 1.71, respectively, after joining the Nats.

Herrera joins the back-end of the White Sox bullpen along with Nate Jones and newly acquired Alex Colome. If the White Sox don't sign anyone else (Craig Kimbrel would be the big fish) to join the group, the smart money here is on Herrera being the closer come opening day. Part of a deep class of relievers, Herrera was No. 26 on our list of the offseason's top 50 free agents.

The White Sox have been connected to some big names this offseason, including Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. A deal like Herrera's won't have any impact on those pursuits.