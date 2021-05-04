The Chicago White Sox have signed veteran free-agent outfielder Brian Goodwin to a minor-league deal, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Goodwin's addition comes just a day after the White Sox learned they would be without starting center fielder Luis Robert for the next three to four months after he suffered a torn hip flexor. It also comes shortly after Goodwin was granted his release by the Pittsburgh Pirates, with whom he signed a minor-league deal over the winter.

Goodwin, 30, has appeared in parts of the last five big-league seasons. In that time, he's hit .250/.317/.455 (100 OPS+) with 42 home runs and 22 stolen bases (on 27 attempts). Goodwin split last season between the Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds, amassing a .215/.299/.417 slash line and striking out in 33 percent of his plate appearances. He figures to begin his White Sox career in Triple-A.

The White Sox can certainly use any and all outfield help they can get over the coming months. In addition to Robert, Chicago is expected to be without left fielder Eloy Jiménez for most of the season after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in spring. As if that wasn't bad enough, the White Sox have also been without reserve outfielder Adam Engel, who recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a strained hamstring.

In the absence of Robert and Jiménez, the White Sox have an outfield depth chart that includes Adam Eaton, Leury García, Andrew Vaughn, Billy Hamilton, and Jake Lamb. Vaughn is the only one of those five with an OPS+ above 100, though that hasn't been enough for manager Tony La Russa to make him a part of the everyday lineup.

The White Sox entered Tuesday with a 15-12 mark on the regular season, good for second place in the American League Central, a game behind the Kansas City Royals.