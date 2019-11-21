White Sox sign Yasmani Grandal, the top free-agent catcher, to four-year, $73 million deal

The Chicago White Sox have signed free-agent catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million deal, the team announced Thursday. The deal will include a salary of $18.25 million each year. To make room on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated outfielder Daniel Palka for assignment.

Grandal was CBS Sports' top-ranked catcher available in this year's free agency, and the fifth-best free agent overall. The 31-year-old was an All-Star last season with the Brewers, after Milwaukee signed him to a one-year deal. The switch-hitter slashed .246/.380/.468 with 28 home runs, 77 RBI, 26 doubles and 109 walks.

At the MLB Owners' Meetings on Thursday, White Sox president Ken Williams told reporters, including ESPN's Jeff Passan, that the Grandal signing could put the team in a position to compete.

"This was all planned," Williams told Passan. "Going back five years ago when we started this. We get ourselves in a position with our young core and we could augment with guys like this. We're trying to put ourselves in a window that could very well start next year but extend to the next five to seven years."

"He's such a quality guy," Williams said of Grandal. "For him to understand our messaging, our goals, our path and to say I want to be a part of it and I'm going to commit to it early so we can move on to the next thing heading into the Winter Meetings just shows what kind of character we're talking about."

Grandal will join the White Sox as they try to go from rebuilder to contender. The White Sox went 72-89 in 2019 and have not made the playoffs since 2008.