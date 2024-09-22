White Sox tie record for worst MLB season in modern history: Chicago loses 120th game in single year

The Chicago White Sox tied the expansion 1962 New York Mets for the most losses in a single season in the modern era on Sunday, dropping their 120th game of the year with a 4-2 loss to the San Diego Padres. The White Sox have six more games to go this year, meaning that they're almost sure to shatter the record.

The White Sox's .231 winning percentage puts them on pace to finish 37-125.

Here's the current "leaderboard" in that particular category going back to 1900 (the modern era is typically pegged at 1903, when the National and American Leagues first joined forces).

Most losses in an MLB season (since 1900)

T1. 1962 New York Mets: 120

T1. 2024 Chicago White Sox: 120

3. 2003 Detroit Tigers: 119

4. 1916 Philadelphia Athletics: 117

T5. 2018 Baltimore Orioles: 115

T5. 1935 Boston Braves: 115

As you can see, the White Sox are indeed in rarefied air -- and not in a good way.

The mark for most losses in a season on record belongs to the 1899 Cleveland Spiders, who clocked 134 defeats in just 154 games. While on some level no depths should be considered beyond the reach of the current ChiSox model, the Spiders' 19th century figure is indeed safe.

Now let's move on to winning percentage. As noted above, the Sox in '24 have a current winning percentage of just .231. It's not quite as simple as looking at loss totals and assuming the winning percentages follow perfect suit. The fact that Major League Baseball used to play 154-game schedules contaminates the sample just a bit. So let's lay out those worst winning percentages of the modern era (i.e. since 1900).

Worst MLB season winning percentage (since 1900)

1. 1916 Philadelphia Athletics: .235 (36-117)

2. 1935 Boston Braves: .248 (38-115)

3. 1962 New York Mets: .250 (40-120)

4. 1904 Washington Senators: .252 (38-113)

5. 1919 Philadelphia Athletics: .257 (36-104)

Once again, the Sox are on pace to topple the current record, this one belonging to Connie Mack's 1916 Athletics. As for those aforementioned Cleveland Spiders, they notched a winning percentage of .130 (!) back in 1899, which, again, is safely out of reach for the White Sox.

And what of run differential? The White Sox at this writing have been out-scored by the opposition by a whopping margin of 320 runs through 156 games. That puts them on course for a season-long run differential of minus-330. Here's a look at the worst since 1900:

Worst MLB single-season run differentials (since 1900)

1. 1932 Boston Red Sox: minus-345

2. 1915 Philadelphia Athletics: minus-344

3. 2023 Oakland Athletics: minus-339

4. 2003 Detroit Tigers: minus-337

5. 2019 Detroit Tigers: minus-333

Let's again take a moment for the conclave of baseball miracles that was the 1899 Cleveland Spiders, who managed a run differential of minus-723 (!!). Right now, the modern record appears to be safe from the White Sox, but it's a fluid situation.