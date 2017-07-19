White Sox to call up top prospect Yoan Moncada after trading Todd Frazier

The big news in Major League Baseball on Tuesday night was the seven-player trade involving the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. The headline would be the Yankees getting three players who should greatly help their big-league club at the moment, while the White Sox continue to stockpile prospects for the long-term future.

White Sox fans will catch a glimpse of the future immediately, though. In the aftermath of the trade, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn announced that top prospect Yoan Moncada would join the big-league club on Wednesday.

Not only Moncada he the top prospect the White Sox have -- and he was the main piece in the Chris Sale trade over the winter -- but he's considered by most outlets to be the top prospect in all of baseball.

To great fanfare, the Red Sox signed Moncada after he defected from Cuba in 2015 to a $31.5 million signing bonus, shattering their bonus pool allotment. In fact, they had to pay a 100 percent tax for the deal, so it actually cost the Red Sox $63 million. Again, they dealt Moncada to the White Sox as part of the deal that sent Sale to Boston this past winter.

Moncada, 21, hit .285/.381/.452 with nine doubles, three triples, 12 homers, 36 RBI, 57 runs and 17 stolen bases in 79 Triple-A games before Tuesday night. While those numbers aren't necessarily overwhelming, keep in mind his limited experience since defecting from Cuba and that he was almost five years younger than the average Triple-A player.

Moncada has mostly played second base in the minors but does have some limited experience at third if the team wants to try him at the hot corner as the heir to Frazier. Yolmer Sanchez also has some experience at third base and could be a candidate to move if the team wants to keep their prized prospect at his more comfortable position.

The White Sox have over two months to start to see what they have in Moncada. It'll be fun to watch how things transpire with him, because scouts rave about his upside.