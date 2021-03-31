The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels will kick off their 2021 seasons at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 1. Both teams enter the season with playoff aspirations. The White Sox are fresh off their first postseason appearance since 2008, while the Angels are hoping to return to October for the first time since 2014. The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito to the mound; the Angels will counter with Dylan Bundy.

You can find the full MLB Opening Day 2021 schedule here. Information on the White Sox and Angels, including live stream details, are below.

White Sox vs. Angels

Date: Thursday, April 1 | Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

Location: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Probable pitchers: Lucas Giolito (CHW) vs. Dylan Bundy (LAA)

Odds: CHW -115; LAA +105; O/U: 8.5

Storylines

White Sox: The White Sox had an active winter, adding Lance Lynn, Liam Hendriks, and Adam Eaton to their mix. They're trying to chase down their first division championship since 2008. Giolito has matured into one of the top starters in the American League the past two seasons, accumulating a 3.43 ERA (132 ERA+) and 3.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio since the start of the 2019 campaign.

Angels: The Angels still have Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, and Shohei Ohtani, and so they spent the winter addressing the rest of their roster. Hence the additions of Alex Cobb, Jose Quintana, Raisel Iglesias, Jose Iglesias, Dexter Fowler, and various bullpen types. Whether or not that will prove to be enough to get them back to the postseason is to be determined. Bundy, for his part, posted a 3.29 ERA (137 ERA+) and finished ninth in Cy Young Award balloting last year, his first season out west.