The Chicago White Sox (31-32) and the Houston Astros (40-25) wrap up their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball. These teams alternated wins in the first two matchups of the series. The White Sox beat the Astros 7-0 in Saturday's affair. Michael Kopech (2-2, 1.92 ERA) gets the start for Chicago, while Cristian Javier (3-3, 3.20 ERA) takes the mound for Houston.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. Houston is the -160 money-line favorite (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest White Sox vs. Astros odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +140 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Astros vs. White Sox picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

White Sox vs. Astros moneyline: Houston -160, Chicago +140

White Sox vs. Astros run-line: Chicago +1.5 (-160)

White Sox vs. Astros over-under: 7.5 runs

CHW: The White Sox are 5-1 in their last six road games

HOU: The Astros are 6-0 in their last six Sunday games

Why you should back the Astros

Outfielder Yordan Alvarez has outstanding hitting abilities with the talent to hit for both power and average. Alvarez is a run-producer in the middle of the lineup for the Astros. The 2021 ALCS MVP is one of the top hitters in the majors. He ranks 12th in batting average (.311), tied for fifth in home runs (18), and tied for ninth in RBIs (47). On June 17, he went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer.

Outfielder Kyle Tucker owns superb hands with home-run power in his swing. Tucker is aggressive at the dish and can spray the ball all across the yard. The 25-year-old also plays solid defense in left field but has the ability to play all three outfield spots. Tucker is batting .261 with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs.

Why you should back the White Sox

Center fielder Luis Robert is an all-around athletic player for Chicago. Robert is quick and agile in the outfield, allowing him to cover a lot of ground. He knows how to make consistent contact and get on base. The 24-year-old has a batting average of .290 along with six home runs and 28 RBIs. In his last outing, Robert went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.

Outfielder Andrew Vaughn has power, precision, and patience when he is at the plate. Vaughn owns a compact swing that drives the ball into any gap on the diamond. The 24-year-old is able to work into deep counts until he sees a pitch he likes. Vaughn is ninth in the MLB batting average (.322) with six home runs and 29 RBIs.

How to make Astros vs. White Sox picks

