The Milwaukee Brewers look to complete the three-game sweep over the Chicago White Sox when the division leaders square off on Sunday Night Baseball. The Brewers (58-41), first in the National League Central, have won five of their last seven games. The White Sox (58-40), first in the American League Central, have won six of 11. The White Sox have won six of the past 10 games against the Brewers.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET from American Family Field in Milwaukee. The White Sox lead the all-time series 207-181, with the series tied 98-98 in games played at Milwaukee. The Brewers are a -135 favorite on the money line in the latest White Sox vs. Brewers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5.

White Sox vs. Brewers money line: Chicago +125, Milwaukee -135

White Sox vs. Brewers run line: Milwaukee -1.5

White Sox vs. Brewers over-under: 7.5 runs

CWS: The White Sox are 6-2 in their last eight Sunday games

MIL: The Brewers are 9-2 in their last 11 Sunday games



Why you should back the Brewers

Milwaukee is expected to send right-hander Brandon Woodruff (7-4, 2.04 ERA) to the mound. Woodruff has pitched well of late, but has not picked up a win since defeating the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on June 29. In his last two starts, he received no-decisions despite allowing just one earned run in each game. In his last outing at Cincinnati on July 17, he allowed just two hits, while walking four and striking out eight.

Offensively, the Brewers have been led by shortstop Willy Adames, who was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay in May. Since joining Milwaukee, he is hitting .293 in 55 games with 16 doubles, 11 homers and 39 RBI. For the season, he has played in 96 games with 22 doubles, one triple, 16 homers and 54 RBI. In limited action, he has hit White Sox pitching well, racking up a .290 batting average with two doubles and four RBI in nine games.

Why you should back the White Sox

Chicago is expected to start right-hander Lance Lynn (9-3, 1.94 ERA). Lynn has been sharp over his last three outings. He recorded a no-decision in his last start against Minnesota on Monday, where he allowed just one earned run on five hits in seven innings. He has owned the Brewers throughout his career, compiling a 10-3 record in 16 starts against them. He has a 2.20 ERA vs. Milwaukee, allowing 36 walks, while striking out 111 with a 1.22 WHIP.

Shortstop Tim Anderson continues to hit the ball well, batting .304 with nine homers, 36 RBIs and 62 runs scored. When he reaches base, he has been a threat to run and has 16 stolen bases on the year. He has seven multi-hit games this month, including a 4-for-4 performance at Minnesota on July 7. In four career games against Milwaukee, Anderson has a triple with two RBIs.

How to make White Sox vs. Brewers picks

