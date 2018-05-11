White Sox vs. Cubs odds: Advanced model on 7-3 run releases 2018 Crosstown Cup, MLB picks for May 11

The Cubs and White Sox meet Friday (2:20 p.m. ET) in the Crosstown Cup at Wrigley Field for a three-game set. Tyler Chatwood is slated to start for the Cubs, opposed by Carson Fulmer of the White Sox. The Cubs are heavy -235 favorites (bet $235 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5.

The model knows a visit from the struggling Marlins appeared to help the erratic Cubs get on track. Chicago swept the three-game series by a combined score of 31-9, topped off by a 13-4 rout Wednesday.

Chatwood is coming off an uneven performance against the Cardinals in which he allowed four runs in four innings before taking a no-decision.

The White Sox head into Friday hoping for a reversal of fortune as they are mired in a five-game losing streak, all at home against the Twins and Pirates.

The bullpen has been an issue, as Chicago led Pittsburgh 4-0 in both games before squandering the lead. The White Sox own an American League-worst 5.25 team ERA with just 11 quality starts and six saves.

Fulmer is looking to bounce back from a poor performance. He allowed five runs with four homers while failing to make it out of the fourth inning of a 6-4 loss to the Twins.

