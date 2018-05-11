White Sox vs. Cubs odds: Advanced model releases 2018 Crosstown Classic, MLB picks for May 12

One of baseball's most intense rivalries plays out Saturday afternoon when the Cubs host the White Sox in the second game of a three-game series. First pitch for this showdown from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The Cubs are -261 on the money line, meaning it would take a $261 bet on the Cubs to return $100.



This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, called for the Pirates (-110) to beat the White Sox straight-up on Thursday, but liked the White Sox on the run line (+1.5). The result was a 6-5 Pirates win that meant both picks cashed.



The model knows that the South Siders' pitching has been terrible with a collective 5.25 ERA, while the Cubs have plenty of firepower in their lineup, including Kris Bryant, that could intimidate any hurler.



The White Sox are 9-26 for the season and 6-11 away from home, while the Cubs are 20-15 with an 11-6 record at Wrigley Field.



Taking the mound for the Cubs will be lefty Jon Lester, who's 2-1 with a 2.82 ERA. He's projected to strike out six White Sox batters in five innings of work. He'll oppose right-hander James Shields, who's 1-4- with a 5.14 ERA. The computer model is predicting Shields to strike out five Cubs in six innings.



