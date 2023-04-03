After splitting a four-game series with the defending world champion Houston Astros, the Chicago White Sox will host the San Francisco Giants for their home opener on Monday in Chicago. The White Sox were tied or leading entering the sixth inning of all four games in Houston but bullpen woes led to the 2-2 start. Meanwhile, the Giants were shut out twice by the Yankees but did manage to steal a victory in Game 2 thanks to a 3-for-5 day with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base by Brandon Crawford.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET at Guaranteed Rate Field on the South Side of Chicago. Chicago is listed as a -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100) while San Francisco is a +110 underdog on the money line in the latest White Sox vs. Giants odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Giants vs. White Sox picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

White Sox vs. Giants money line: Chicago -130, San Francisco +110

White Sox vs. Giants over/under: 8.5 runs

White Sox vs. Giants run line: White Sox -1.5 (+150)

CHW: The Over has hit eight of the last 11 times the White Sox have played the Giants

SF: The Giants are 13-6 SU in their last 19 games

Why you should back the Giants

San Francisco is expected to send Anthony DeSclafani to the mound. Two seasons ago, DeSclafani went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA and led the National League with two shutouts but he was only able to make five starts in 2022 because of a right ankle injury. The 32-year-old should be healthy after surgery last summer but the challenge will be replicating the five-pitch mix that made him so effective in 2021.

He'll need some run support from a Giants lineup that has struggled in the first three games of the season. San Francisco is only hitting .194 as a team this season and all seven of the runs the Giants have scored came in the Game 2 win over the Yankees. They'll hope to turn things around quickly with proven veterans like Crawford, Michael Conforto and Joc Pederson.

Why you should back the White Sox

Chicago will turn to Michael Kopech as its fifth starter in 2023. Kopech posted a 3.54 ERA over 25 starts last season and the former top-20 prospect utilizes a big fastball with plenty of ride that he backs up with a tight-breaking slider. Kopech ranks in the 98th percentile for fastball spin and 77th percentile for extension so his success will be predicated by his ability to locate that fastball up in the zone.

However, the White Sox have had the second-worst bullpen in baseball thus far, as they posted an 8.25 ERA. Luckily, Chicago has gotten significant contributions from stars like Yasmani Grandal, Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada, who all have an OPS of at least .950 on the season. The White Sox are hitting .296 as a team so far this season but have hit a disappointing .234 with runners in scoring position.

