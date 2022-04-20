The Cleveland Guardians will be looking to bounce back from a rough three-game series when they face the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader. Cleveland was swept by San Francisco over the weekend after entering the series on a four-game winning streak. Chicago had won six games in a seven-game stretch prior to a 9-3 loss against Tampa Bay on Sunday. The White Sox have won four of the last six meetings between these teams.

First pitch for Game 1 of the doubleheader is set for 2:10 p.m. ET from Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Guardians are slight -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest White Sox vs. Guardians odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with the over-under set at eight runs.

Here are the MLB odds and trends for White Sox vs. Guardians:

Guardians vs. White Sox money line: Cleveland -140, Chicago +120

Guardians vs. White Sox run-line: Cleveland -1.5 (+145)

Guardians vs. White Sox over-under: 8 runs

CLE: The Guardians are 5-4 ATS this season

CHW: The White Sox are 3-6 ATS this season

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland is coming off a tough series against San Francisco, but many teams are going to struggle against the Giants this season. The Guardians were outstanding during a four-game winning streak prior to that series, scoring 44 runs across four outings. Third baseman Jose Ramirez is off to a red-hot start, batting .457 with three home runs through his first 35 at-bats.

Rookie first baseman Owen Miller has provided an immediate boost as well, racking up 14 hits at a .500 clip. Starting pitcher Shane Bieber has allowed just a pair of hits in each of his first two starts this season. The former AL Cy Young award winner is 5-2 with a 2.55 ERA in 12 career starts against Chicago.

Why you should back the White Sox

Chicago is coming off a loss to Tampa Bay, but it has still won six of its last eight games. The White Sox are well-rested after wrapping up a six-game homestand on Sunday afternoon. They are led by shortstop Tim Anderson, who is batting .393 through his first 28 at-bats this season.

Designated hitter Andrew Vaughn has eight hits, including two home runs, while veteran Jose Abreu has a chance to keep moving up in the franchise record books. Former AL Cy Young award winner Dallas Keuchel will be on the mound for Chicago on Wednesday afternoon. He has been successful against Cleveland during his career, going 4-2 with a 3.53 ERA in 12 games.

How to make White Sox vs. Guardians picks

