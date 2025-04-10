The Cleveland Guardians (5-6) and the Chicago White Sox (2-9) are set to battle in an AL Central mantinee on Thursday. The Guardians are going for the sweep in this contest, securing wins in Games 1 and 2. Cleveland defeated Chicago 3-2 in Wednesday's contest. As for the White Sox, they have dropped seven straight games. Jonathan Cannon (0-1, 3.12 ERA) is starting for Chicago, while Gavin Williams (0-0, 4.50 ERA) is on the mound for Cleveland.

First pitch from the Progressive Field is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a -242 favorite on the money line (risk $242 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. White Sox odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.

Guardians vs. White Sox money line: Cleveland -240, Chicago +198 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Guardians vs. White Sox over/under: 7 runs

Guardians vs. White Sox run line: Cleveland -1.5 (-110)

Guardians vs. White Sox streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Guardians can cover

Third baseman Jose Ramirez has excellent bat control with the power to create extra base hits. This season, he's hitting .281 with four home runs and six RBI. Ramirez has compiled nine total hits, two doubles, and six runs scored. In Tuesday's win over the White Sox, he went 1-of-4 with a base hit.

Left fielder Steven Kwan provides this team with a consistent contact hitter. Kwan uses his bat speed to get on base with ease, leading the team in batting average (.300) to go along with one home run, three RBI, and 12 hits. On April 5 against the Angels, Kwan was 2-of-3 with one run scored. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the White Sox can cover

Second baseman Brooks Baldwin is a switch hitter with good awareness defensively. Baldwin is hitting .250 with one home run, five RBI, and a .634 OPS. He's recorded a hit in four of his six outings this season. In the April 5 win over the Tigers, Baldwin has 1-of-4 with a base hit.

Thus far into the season, the White Sox are 3-2 against the spread as the home team. They have also gone 4-3-1 against the spread in division games. In addition, Chicago has a 7-4 run line record in 2025. This group is looking to cover the run line for the third consecutive game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

