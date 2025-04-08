The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians are set to begin a three-game series in an American League Central battle on Tuesday, with the Guardians off to a 3-5 start and the White Sox at 2-7 through nine games. Chicago is coming off setting a new MLB record for the most losses in a season (121) last year. and the 2025 MLB season isn't off to a much better start. The White Sox are coming off being swept by the Tigers, dropping the finale 4-3 on Sunday. The Guardians are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Angels on Sunday, losing two of three games in the series. The Guardians went 8-5 against the White Sox last season.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio., is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a -204 favorite on the money line (risk $204 to win $100) in the latest White Sox vs. Guardians odds, while Chicago is a +168 underdog. The over/under is 7.5 in the latest MLB odds via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Guardians vs. White Sox picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

White Sox vs. Guardians money line: Cleveland -204, Chicago +168 at DraftKings Sportsbook

White Sox vs. Guardians over/under: 7.5 runs

White Sox vs. Guardians run line: Cleveland -1.5 (+110)

CHI: The Over is 4-1-1 over the last six White Sox games

CLE: The Guardians are 3-0 on the run line against the AL Central this season

Why the White Sox can cover

Chicago is starting 25-year-old right-handed pitcher Shane Smith on Tuesday and Smith pitched well in his MLB debut this year. He was the first player selected in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft and four months later, the White Sox announced he'd be on the 2025 Opening Day roster. He allowed two runs on two hits with four walks and three strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings against the Twins on April 1 in an eventual 8-3 loss for Chicago, but Smith showed promise in his MLB debut.

Veteran outfielder Andrew Benintendi has two home runs with an .817 OPS over nine games after hitting 20 home runs over 135 games last season. Korey Lee, a 26-year-old catcher, is off to a strong start with a .385 average and .967 OPS while playing in eight games. Lee had three hits in his last game and has an extra-base hit in back-to-back contests.

Why the Guardians can cover

Guardians probable starter Ben Lively is coming off the best season of his MLB career. The 33-year-old RHP had a career-best 3.85 ERA and 1.25 WHIP last year and could be having a career renaissance at an age when other pitchers tend to decline. Lively was out of the major league for multiple years and pitched professionally in South Korea before the Reds signed him to a minor-league contract before the 2022 MLB season. He then signed with the Guardians before last season and found success.

The Guardians have arguably the most under-the-radar superstar in sports with Jose Ramirez playing third base for them over the last decade and the six-time All-Star is off to another strong start. Ramirez has four home runs while batting .320 with a 1.318 OPS, the second-best in baseball, this season. The 32-year-old had three home runs against the Angels on Friday as he's proven capable of carrying the Guardians to victories throughout his 13-year career in Cleveland. He had the eighth-best WAR (6.5) in baseball last season.

