AL Central opponents meet as the Cleveland Guardians travel to play the Chicago White Sox Friday afternoon in Game 1 of a doubleheader. This is a makeup game for Thursday's contest, which was rained out. The Guardians have played below expectations this season as they enter this matchup at 42-48 overall. They did, however, just sweep the Astros on the road. The White Sox are just 31-62, but have won three of their past six and beat the Blue Jays last time out on Wednesday. Lefty Logan Allen (5-7, 4.07 ERA) is on the hill for Cleveland in Game 1, while righty Shane Smith (3-7, 4.20 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for Chicago.

First pitch for Game 1 from Rate Field is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a -127 favorite on the money line (risk $127 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. White Sox odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any White Sox vs. Guardians picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on White Sox vs. Guardians and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. White Sox.

Guardians vs. White Sox money line Chicago +107, Cleveland -127 at DraftKings Sportsbook Guardians vs. White Sox over/under 8.5 runs Guardians vs. White Sox run line New York -1.5 (+129) Guardians vs. White Sox picks See picks at SportsLine Guardians vs. White Sox streaming Fubo (Try for free)

After 10,000 simulations, SportsLine's top prop pick for Guardians vs. White Sox is Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez to go Over 1.5 total bases.

Ramirez has at least one hit in five of his last six games, with three multi-hit games during span. He's also hit a home run in three straight games, pushing his June OPS to .933 and his slugging percentage to .618 during the month. He has a hit in one of his three at-bats against Smith as well.

SportsLine's model is projecting 2.2 total bases for Ramirez, making this a 5-star prop pick at -107 on the consensus line.

In addition, SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.9 combined runs, and it says one side of the money line has all the value.

So who wins White Sox vs. Guardians, and which side of the money line has all the value?