White Sox vs. Indians odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for May 9 from simulation on 73-51 run

The Cleveland Indians look to even up their four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. The White Sox (16-19), fourth in the AL Central standings, had won three in a row against the Indians (19-16) prior to Cleveland's walk-off win on Wednesday night. First pitch from Progressive Field is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Indians, second in the AL Central, snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory. The latest White Sox vs. Indians odds show Cleveland favored at -200 on the money line (risk $200 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any White Sox vs. Indians picks of your own, you should look at the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks in multiple sports. It entered Week 7 of the MLB season on a strong 73-51 run on top-rated picks.

Now the model has dialed in on White Sox vs. Indians. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Indians are riding high after Jose Ramirez's walk-off two-run home run on Wednesday night. Ramirez has struggled, batting .205 on the season, but has been heating up and has a hit in eight of his last 10 games. Outfielder Jake Bauers is 4-for-11 in the series and 5-for-14 with a double this season versus Chicago. He has three multi-hit games over his last five.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 5.60 ERA) takes the mound for Cleveland. He had an inconsistent outing on Saturday, going 7 2/3 innings and striking out nine, but allowed four solo home runs against Seattle. Left-handed closer Brad Hand (1-1, 1.15 ERA) has been stellar with 10 saves. For the season, he has allowed just nine hits and two earned runs.

But just because Cleveland is off to a better start than Chicago does not mean it is the best value on the White Sox vs. Indians money line.

Chicago has also been playing well lately, winning two of the last three and seven of 12. The White Sox, who lead the all-time series 1,089-1,076, have won three of the last five games against the Indians and four of the last six at Cleveland. Chicago's offense has been superior so far this season to Cleveland's, including batting average (.256 to .212), on-base percentage (.325 to .295), slugging percentage (.419 to .335) and home runs (43 to 30).

Second baseman Yoan Moncada is 4-for-13 in the series, including a double, a home run and five RBIs. Catcher James McCann is 3-for-7 in the series with a home run and two RBIs, while right fielder Ryan Cordell is 4-for-8 versus Cleveland this season. Shortstop Tim Anderson has 11 multi-hit games this year.

So who wins White Sox vs. Indians? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line you should be all over Thursday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.