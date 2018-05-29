White Sox vs. Indians odds: MLB expert who's 55-23 reveals picks for May 29
Adam Thompson is on a 55-23 tear on his MLB picks
The explosive Cleveland Indians will aim for their fourth consecutive victory Tuesday against the visiting Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be 6:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland (27-25) is a massive -250 favorite Tuesday, meaning you would have to risk $250 to win $100 on the Indians. If you like the underdog White Sox (16-35), you'd win $230 on a $100 bet.
Many shrewd MLB bettors avoid big favorites like the plague, but in the right situation they can lead to easy payoffs.
Before you pick a side, you need to see what SportsLine's Adam Thompson is saying. He's on an unparalleled MLB run. The veteran handicapper and award-winning writer and editor is on a 55-23 tear in which his followers have netted $2,900.
Now, Thompson has analyzed every angle of White Sox-Indians and isolated a critical X-factor you're not even thinking about. As a result, he's betting big on this divisional rivalry.
We can tell you Thompson is leaning over 9.5 runs, but his stronger play is on the side.
Thompson knows the defending AL champs have now beaten the White Sox six of the past seven times, and Tuesday starter Mike Clevinger comes in on an 8-0 run versus AL Central foes.
Cleveland is scoring nine runs per game during its win streak. In a 9-6 victory against Chicago on Monday, Edwin Encarnacion homered and had four RBI as the Indians scored eight unanswered runs. Michael Brantley is keying Cleveland's offensive surge. He's batting .347 with five home runs, 17 RBI and 16 runs scored during his 17-game hitting streak.
But the last-place White Sox have actually won five of Lucas Giolito's past seven starts against division rivals. The 23-year-old right-hander has held batters to a .239 average in his career (.255 this season) and is a pitcher Chicago aims to build around.
After a disastrous start last time out, the hard-throwing Giolito worked with pitching coach Don Cooper in a sideline session aimed at improving his command. The results will be on display Tuesday.
Is Thompson laying the lumber with the heavily favored Indians? Or is he going for the big score with a giant underdog? Visit SportsLine now to see Adam Thompson's top play with exclusive analysis for White Sox-Indians, all from the expert on an amazing 55-23 tear who's up nearly $3K in MLB picks!
