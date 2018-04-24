White Sox vs. Mariners odds, MLB picks for April 24 from expert who's 23-16 on Chicago games

The White Sox host the Mariners for the second game of a three-game set Tuesday with a 5:10 p.m. ET first pitch. The Mariners are listed at -140 on the money line, meaning it would take a bet of $140 on a Seattle victory to win $100. The Over-Under, or total runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 9.5.



The Mariners (11-9) are in the midst of a 10-game road trip, while the White Sox (4-14) are trying to find a way out of their doldrums. Each team throws a pitcher with mediocre results so far this spring -- including one making his first start -- so you need to see what data scientist Stephen Oh is picking before choosing your own side.



Oh is aware of the recent struggles of the White Sox. Not only are they losing, but losing big.



Chicago has lost seven straight and 12 of 14. Since a three-game series in Minnesota was postponed, the team is 0-6 and allowing 9.5 runs per game while tallying more than two runs just once. The Sox rank dead-last in the AL in runs scored and team ERA.



The White Sox are expected to hand the ball to long reliever Hector Santiago for his first start of the year. He's pitched 12 innings over six games with a 4.26 ERA. He was a starter in 2013-14 and 2016, going 10-4 as a starter with the Angels in 2016.



Seattle starter Marco Gonzales has managed to throw just 10.1 innings over his last three starts. He's sports a subpar 5.94 ERA, but has struck out 17 over his last 10-plus frames.

Robinson Cano is batting a team-high .329 with an on-base of .447 and 16 runs scored. He has been knocked in most often by right-fielder Mitch Haniger, who leads the squad -- and is in the top five in the AL -- with seven home runs and 22 RBI.



