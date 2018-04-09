White Sox vs. Rays odds: 2018 MLB expert picks, predictions for April 10

The White Sox play host to the Rays for the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday at 2:10 p.m. ET. The Rays are -115 favorites, meaning you'd risk $115 to win $100 by picking Tampa Bay to win. The over-under for total runs scored is 8. The Rays snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the ChiSox on Monday in Game 1, the fourth setback in a row for Chicago.



One of these teams will bounce back with a series win, but before you bet on Tuesday's matinee, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is picking.



The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh is on an incredible run picking Rays games dating to last year. He's nailed 22 of his last 29 money-line picks involving Tampa, a cash rate of 76 percent.



Now, Oh has crunched the numbers and has an unusually strong pick for this matchup.



Oh knows the potential of young Blake Snell, the 2015 Minor League Player of the Year who has shown flashes of brilliance but hasn't consistently been that ace at the major league level.



This short season, Snell, Tampa's Tuesday starter, has had one impressive outing and one mediocre effort. He pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings against Boston in a no-decision, then allowed five runs over 3 1/3 frames in a loss to the Yankees.



In terms of productivity, Chicago starter Carson Fulmer's one start ends up in the middle. He allowed three runs over five innings in a no-decision against Toronto.



But Tampa's offense could be the cure that ails him. The Rays are among the AL's worst in batting average (.201, 14th), runs scored (3 per game, 13th) and home runs (4, 13th).



Tampa may be just 2-8 on the season, but five of those defeats were by a single run. The White Sox started 3-2 before getting swept by the Tigers in their own park. They were underdogs in their first five games, but favored in the latest three home defeats.



Will the Rays turn it around in Chicago or will the White Sox defend their home turf on a chilly Tuesday afternoon?

Oh knows there's a statistical trend that determines which side to back. Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Rays-White Sox you should be all over, all from the heralded data scientist on a 22-7 run involving the Rays.