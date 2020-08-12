Watch Now: Astros, Athletics Suspensions Come Down From Sunday Altercation ( 6:08 )

The Chicago White Sox look to continue their road success when they battle the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon. The White Sox snapped a three-game losing streak on Tuesday with an 8-4 win over the Tigers. Chicago is 7-3 away from home this season and moved to 6-5 in August. Detroit, which is 4-5 at home this year, had a four-game winning streak stopped.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Tigers lead the all-time series 1,104-1,069, including a 569-519 advantage in home games. Chicago is the -125 favorite on the money line in the latest White Sox vs. Tigers odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Tigers vs. White Sox picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season. The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on White Sox vs. Tigers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for Tigers vs. White Sox:

White Sox vs. Tigers money line: Chicago -125, Detroit +115

White Sox vs. Tigers run line: Chicago -1.5

White Sox vs. Tigers over-under: 9 runs

CHI: Is fourth in MLB with a .257 team batting average

DET: CF JaCoby Jones is tied for ninth in MLB with five home runs

Why you should back the White Sox

Chicago continues to sting the baseball and is second in MLB with 170 hits and is ranked in the top half in a number of statistical categories, including doubles (30) and home runs (25). Pitching-wise, Chicago has had its moments despite a 4.44 ERA, and is tied for second in MLB with two shutouts on the season.

Right-hander Dylan Cease (2-1, 4.05 ERA) will get the start on Wednesday. He has won his last two decisions, including a 2-0 decision over the Indians on Friday. In five innings, he allowed just two hits and struck out four, but did walk five. He is 3-0 in three career starts against the Tigers. In 16 innings, he has allowed 16 hits, six earned runs and seven walks, while striking out 20 with a 3.38 ERA.

First baseman Jose Abreu (.276), who has a four-game hitting streak, has lit up Tigers pitching this series, going 4-for-8 with two doubles and two RBIs. He has also scored twice. In 101 career games against Detroit, Abreu is 140-for-399 for a .351 average. He has 30 doubles, 20 homers and 77 RBIs.

Why you should back the Tigers

The Tigers are looking for their third series win of the season and second straight as left-hander Matthew Boyd (0-1, 9.20 ERA) gets the start. Boyd is off to a rough start, allowing 15 runs on 23 hits in 14 2/3 innings in three starts. Boyd has had some success against the White Sox and is 4-6 in 14 career starts. He has allowed 90 hits, 38 earned runs, 20 walks and 76 strikeouts with a 4.56 ERA in 75 innings.

Offensively, the Tigers have been led by JaCoby Jones (.311), who has hits in six of his last nine games. He has four multi-hit games this season, including a 3-for-3 performance with two doubles and one home run against Kansas City on July 29. He has also had some clutch hits against the White Sox. In 35 career games, he has five doubles, one triple, five homers and 11 RBIs.

How to make White Sox vs. Tigers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation says the starting pitchers will combine to allow more than five runs in 10-plus combined innings, and it also says one side of the money line has the value. Head to SportsLine now to see the pick.

So who wins White Sox vs. Tigers? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to jump on Wednesday, all from the advanced model that returned over $1,400 on MLB picks last year.