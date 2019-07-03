White Sox vs. Tigers odds, line: MLB picks, July 3 predictions from model on 11-1 roll

The Detroit Tigers look to get back on track when they face the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday. The Tigers (27-52), fourth in the American League Central Division, have struggled, going 1-9 in their past 10 games, while the White Sox (39-42), third in the division, have won three of their last four. First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago is set for 2:10 p.m. ET, and the Tigers have not won a series since taking two of three from the Baltimore Orioles in late May. The latest Tigers vs. White Sox odds show Chicago favored at -144 on the money line (risk $144 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any White Sox vs. Tigers picks of your own, scope out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows that White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada is coming off a dominating series against the Minnesota Twins, going 4-for-8 with two runs, one homer and two RBIs, while center fielder Leury Garcia has hits in seven of his last nine games, going 14-for-40 with three doubles, one homer and two RBIs. The White Sox are +851 on the money line this season compared to Detroit's -1595.

But just because Chicago has been playing better than Detroit does not mean it is the best value on the Tigers vs. White Sox money line.

The model also knows Detroit has won eight of the last 11 games against the White Sox played in Chicago and eight of the previous nine season series. Offensively, the Tigers have had a number of hot hitters, including first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who was 5-for-9 in a three-game weekend series against the Nationals. He also scored two runs and had three RBIs.

