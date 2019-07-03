White Sox vs. Tigers odds, line: MLB picks, top July 3 predictions from model on 11-1 roll

The Chicago White Sox will try to win their second game in a row when they meet the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader. The White Sox (39-42) have won three of the five meetings this season against the Tigers (27-52) and are 2-0 against them in games played at Chicago. The game is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET from Guaranteed Rate Field in the Windy City, where the forecast is calling for a chance of rain and temperatures in the 70s. The White Sox lead the all-time series 565-517 in games played in their home ballpark and are favored at -139 on the money line, meaning a $139 wager would net $100. That's down slightly from an open of -144. The over-under for total runs scored is 9.5 in the latest White Sox vs. Tigers odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Tigers vs. White Sox picks of your own.

The model knows the White Sox hold a statistical edge over the Tigers in a number of categories, including batting average (.255 to .229), on-base percentage (.313 to .290), slugging percentage (.408 to .375), runs scored (351 to 274), hits (696 to 618), home runs (94 to 68), total bases (1,111 to 1,011) and RBIs (335 to 260).

Offensively, catcher James McCann has hits in six of his last seven games. He is 9-for-28 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs during that stretch. First baseman Jose Abreu has also been on a tear, going 8-for-15 with a double, a home run and five RBIs over the past four games.

But just because Chicago has been playing better than Detroit does not mean it is the best value on the Tigers vs. White Sox money line.

The model also knows Detroit has won eight of the last 11 games against the White Sox played in Chicago and eight of the previous nine season series. Offensively, the Tigers have had a number of hot hitters, including first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who was 5-for-9 in a three-game weekend series against the Nationals. He also scored two runs and had three RBIs.

