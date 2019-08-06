White Sox vs. Tigers odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for August 6 from model on 35-23 roll

The Chicago White Sox will look to continue their season-long success against the Detroit Tigers when they meet in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. The White Sox (49-61), third in the American League Central, have won three of four and are looking to win consecutive series for the first time since winning back-to-back series June 28-July 4 over the Twins and Tigers (32-76). Detroit, fifth in the AL Central, has lost four in a row and is just 13-37 at home this season. First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Chicago has won five of its last six games against the Tigers. The latest White Sox vs. Tigers odds show Detroit at -116 on the money line (risk $116 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any White Sox vs. Tigers picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Tigers will send left-hander Daniel Norris (3-8, 4.67 ERA) to the mound. He has allowed just three runs on 13 hits over his last three starts, striking out 16 batters in 15 1/3 innings. He tossed five scoreless innings with six strikeouts against the White Sox on April 21. For the season, Norris has allowed 29 walks, while striking out 95.

Center fielder JaCoby Jones (.236) has been on a tear of late, hitting in three straight games, going 5-for-13 (.385) with a triple and a home run, while left fielder Victor Reyes (.240) has hit well against the White Sox this season, going 4-for-9 (.444) with two runs scored. He has hits in three of the last five, including two multi-hit games.

But just because Detroit has held its own at home against Chicago this season, going 2-2, does not mean it is the best value on the White Sox vs. Tigers money line.

That's because the White Sox have won six of nine games against the Tigers this season and seven of the last 10 games played at Detroit. The White Sox will start right-hander Dylan Cease (1-4, 6.43 ERA). He turned in his longest outing of his career on Thursday, pitching seven innings against the New York Mets. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out six. He defeated the Tigers 7-5 on July 3, going five innings, allowing four hits, three runs – three earned – while walking four and striking out six.

Shortstop Tim Anderson (.312) has feasted on Tigers pitching this season, going 10-for-23 (.435) with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs with seven runs scored. Catcher James McCann (.281) has also hit Detroit well, going 9-for-29 (.310) with three doubles and three RBIs. He has hit in four of his past five games, going 5-for-16 with three walks.

