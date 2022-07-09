The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox face off on Saturday afternoon. The teams will battle in the third game of a four-game weekend set at Guaranteed Rate Field. Detroit is on a six-game winning streak, improving to 36-47 this season. Chicago is 39-43 overall and 17-25 at home.

Tigers vs. White Sox money line: White Sox -178, Tigers +150

Tigers vs. White Sox over-under: 8.5 runs

Tigers vs. White Sox run line: White Sox -1.5 (+115)

DET: The Tigers are 21-22 in day games

CHI: The White Sox are 21-19 in day games

Why you should back the Tigers

The Tigers are playing well in July, posting a .727 OPS this month. Detroit's six-game winning streak paints an encouraging picture, and the Tigers have the second-most triples (16) in the American League this season. On the mound, Detroit will send 26-year-old left-hander Garrett Hill to the mound for his second career start, and he allowed only two hits and one earned run in his first outing against the Cleveland Guardians.

When Hill exits, Detroit's bullpen is a clear strength. The Tigers rank in the top three of the American League in myriad categories, including wins above replacement, and Detroit's relief corps has a 3.04 ERA and a 45.0 percent ground ball rate. The White Sox also have notable flaws on offense, with Chicago ranking in the bottom tier of the American League in triples, home runs, stolen bases, walks and slugging percentage.

Why you should back the White Sox

Chicago has offensive strengths, but the White Sox also present a very encouraging pitching projection on Saturday. The White Sox will lean on 36-year-old right-hander Johnny Cueto to begin the day on the mound, and he is a two-time All-Star with a lengthy track record of success. Cueto boasts a 3.45 career ERA and has been even better in 2022, posting a 3.30 ERA in the first half of the season.

He is issuing only 2.7 walks per nine innings this season, and Cueto has a 2.96 ERA over his last four starts. Cueto also presents a 2.88 career ERA against Detroit, and he is backed up by a stout bullpen. White Sox relievers rank in the top five of the American League in wins above replacement, with more than a strikeout per inning and an above-average ground ball rate. Detroit's offense is also near the bottom of the AL in myriad categories, and the White Sox have the benefit of home-field advantage.

