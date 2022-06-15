An AL Central showdown sees the Chicago White Sox (29-31) and the Detroit Tigers (24-37) ending their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. Chicago is looking for the sweep after picking up a win in the first two contests. Alex Faedo (1-2, 2.92 ERA) is starting for Detroit, while Vince Velasquez takes the hill for Chicago.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists both teams at -110 (risk $110 to win #100) on the money line in the latest White Sox vs. Tigers odds. The over-under for total runs scored is nine.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. White Sox:

White Sox vs. Tigers money line: Chicago -110, Detroit -110

White Sox vs. Tigers run-line: Detroit +1.5 (-170)

White Sox vs. Tigers over-under: 9 runs

White Sox vs. Tigers tickets: See tickets at StubHub

CHW: The White Sox are 4-0 in their last four road games

DET: The Tigers are 5-2 in their last seven vs. American League Central opponents

Why you should back the White Sox



First baseman Jose Abreu is a phenomenal batting option for Chicago. Abreu is a big-time hitter with sensational power in his swing. The three-time All-Star has complete bat control and is a smooth run-producer. Abreu has a batting average of .260 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs. On June 13, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four total RBIs.

Outfielder Andrew Vaughn is a complete hitter when he steps in that batter's box. Vaughn owns a compact swing that sprays the baseball all across the diamond. He brings power and patience to the dish while consistently driving in runs. Vaughn's batting average is .308 with six homers and 29 RBIs. In his last game, he was 4-for-4 with an RBI and one run scored.

Why you should back the Tigers

First baseman Miguel Cabrera is an all-around pure hitter with solid plate coverage. Cabrera is patient at the dish and won't chase pitches out of the strike zone. The 11-time All-Star leads the team in batting average (.289), RBIs (21), and hits (54). On June 13, he went 2-for-5 with two singles and one RBI.

Shortstop Willi Castro has been a smooth infielder with excellent hands and great instincts. Castro is a switch-hitter with a compact swing. He's able to consistently make contact with sound speed on the bases. The 25-year-old owns a .259 batting average with two homers and nine RBIs. Castro went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in his last contest.

