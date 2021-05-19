The Chicago White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins in the third and deciding game of their American League Central Division series on Wednesday afternoon. The Twins (14-26), who rallied from a four-run deficit on Tuesday to post a 5-4 victory, are fifth in the division, 10.5 games out of first place. The White Sox (25-16), first in the division, are 4-1 against Minnesota this season. Chicago is 11-5 this month.

First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The White Sox lead the all-time series 1,162-1,089, although Minnesota holds a 581-546 edge in home games. Chicago is a -121 favorite on the money line in the latest White Sox vs. Twins odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Twins vs. White Sox picks, check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

White Sox vs. Twins money line: Chicago -121, Minnesota +110

White Sox vs. Twins run line: Chicago -1.5

White Sox vs. Twins over-under: 9 runs

CWS: The White Sox are 4-1 in their last five road games

MIN: The Over is 7-1 in Twins' last eight games vs. a team with a winning percentage above .600

Why you should back the White Sox



Chicago will send Lucas Giolito (2-4, 4.97 ERA) to the mound. Giolito is 3-2 with a 4.54 ERA at Target Field in his career. In his last outing on Friday against Kansas City, he allowed five runs – all earned – on five hits in six innings. He walked three, while striking out seven. Prior to his last 24 innings pitched, he had allowed just five earned runs over his first 17 2/3 innings, which covered three starts. In 13 career games against the Twins, he is 4-7.

Offensively, Yermin Mercedes continues to be on a tear, and is 5-for-10 in the series with a double, home run and three RBIs. He has a .571 slugging percentage. In five career games against the Twins, Mercedes is 9-for-18 with a double, home run and five RBIs. For the season, he has 11 multi-hit games, including four this month.

Why you should back the Twins

Right-hander Matt Shoemaker (2-4, 6.62 ERA) gets the start for Minnesota. He is facing the White Sox for the first time since 2018. In his May 7 start at Detroit, he pitched five innings and picked up the victory, allowing just four hits and zero runs. He walked two and struck out five. In his last outing, he took the loss, allowing five earned runs in six innings against Oakland. He walked two and struck out four, but allowed three home runs. Shoemaker has fared well against the White Sox in his career. In six starts, he is 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA, walking just three while striking out 40.

First baseman Miguel Sano single-handedly brought the Twins back on Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with three home runs and four RBIs. Although he is hitting just .171 on the season, Sano has been red hot and has a four-game hitting streak. During that stretch, he is 6-for-15 (.400) with four homers and seven RBIs. In 66 career games against Chicago, Sano has 22 homers and 48 RBIs.

How to make Twins vs. White Sox picks

