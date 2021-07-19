The Chicago White Sox have been the class of the American League Central this season, as they are 20 games over the .500 mark for the first time since August 2008 and are the only team in the division with a positive run differential (+124). Chicago has been especially impressive at home, where it owns one of the best records in the major leagues at 33-15. The White Sox look to improve that mark when they host the division-rival Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Monday. Chicago has won seven straight home meetings with Minnesota, including all six this season.

First pitch for this seven-inning game is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. ET. Minnesota sends rookie Griffin Jax (101, 8.66 ERA) to the mound against fellow right-hander Lance Lynn (9-3, 1.99). Chicago is the -219 favorite (risk $219 to win $100) on the money line at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for runs scored is seven in the latest Twins vs. White Sox odds. Before making any White Sox vs. Twins picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. In the first half of the 2021 season, it went 120-96 on top-rated MLB money-line picks, returning almost $400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in its Twins vs. White Sox picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB odds and trends for White Sox vs. Twins:

Twins vs. White Sox money line: Minnesota +199, Chicago -219

Twins vs. White Sox run line: Chicago -1.5

Twins vs. White Sox over-under: 7 runs

MIN: The Twins have lost eight of their last nine road games

CWS: The White Sox have scored four or more runs in seven of their last eight contests

Why you should back the White Sox



Lynn underwent a brief rough stretch last month but has bounced back in a big way. The All-Star right-hander has been superb in his last three outings, allowing a total of two runs over 15 innings while registering a pair of triumphs. Lynn's last turn came at Minnesota on July 7, when he picked up the victory after limiting the Twins to a run and four hits over six frames.

Lynn has had little difficulty against Minnesota this campaign, going 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA in three starts. Fellow All-Star Tim Anderson also has performed well versus the Twins in 2021, as he enters the four-game set hitting .327 with a homer and six RBIs in the season series. The 28-year-old recorded two hits in each of the first four meetings this year and went 4-for-4 in the most recent contest on July 7.

Why you should back the Twins

Minnesota's offense has stumbled out of the gate in the second half, producing a total of four runs during the team's three-game series at Detroit this past weekend. Although the Twins haven't won at Guaranteed Rate Field this season, they've managed to score five or more runs in three of the six contests. Minnesota managed only six hits in Sunday's 7-0 loss to the Tigers, with Luis Arraez and Trevor Larnach recording two apiece.

Arraez has been swinging a hot bat of late, hitting safely in nine of his last 10 contests. The 24-year-old second baseman has registered five multi-hit performances in that span and went 5-for-12 during a three-game set against Chicago from July 5-7. Larnach is 3-for-7 with a homer against Lynn while Miguel Sano has notched three hits -- two solo blasts -- in five career at-bats versus the veteran hurler.

How to make Twins vs. White Sox picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the run total, as the simulations project the teams will combine for 8.1 runs, and it also says one side of the money line has the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Twins vs. White Sox? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the White Sox vs. Twins money line to jump on Monday, all from the advanced model that has returned nearly $400 on MLB picks in 2021, and find out.