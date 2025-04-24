The Minnesota Twins will go for the three-game sweep over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday as the White Sox are off to another dysmal start to begin the 2025 MLB season. Minnesota defeated Chicago, 6-3, on Wednesday after a 4-2 victory on Tuesday as the Twins improved to 16-2 since the start of last season against the White Sox. The Twins improved to 9-15 this season, while the White Sox fell to 5-19.

First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn., is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a -235 favorite on the money line (risk $235 to win $100) in the latest White Sox vs. Twins odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +194 underdog. The over/under for total runs scored is 8 in the latest MLB odds. Before making any Twins vs. White Sox picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Twins vs. White Sox and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for White Sox vs. Twins:

Twins vs. White Sox money line: Minnesota -235, Chicago +194 on FanDuel

Twins vs. White Sox over/under: 8 runs

Twins vs. White Sox run line: Twins -1.5 (-110)

CHI: The White Sox are 11-13 on the run line this season

MIN: The Twins are 6-5 at home this season

Why the White Sox can cover

First baseman Andrew Vaughn had a double on Wednesday. He has an extra-base hit in two of the last three games and is one of Chicago's few power sources. The White Sox have struggled offensively, but the Twins haven't been much better this season as Minnesota ranks 26th in the league in scoring at 3.43 runs per game with the fourth-worst team batting average (.210).

Chicago's hitters should feel a bit more confident on Thursday with Chris Paddack starting for the Twins. The White Sox scored nine runs off Paddack on March 31 for their second-best offensive performance of the season. The White Sox are scheduled to start right-handed pitcher Shane Smith. The 25-year-old has been Chicago's most effective starting pitcher to open the season with a 2.82 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over his first four starts.

Why the Twins can cover

Outfielder Byron Buxton hit his fifth home run of the season and second long ball in the last three games in Minnesota's 6-3 win on Wednesday. The 31-year-old has four multi-hit games over his last seven contests with four extra-base hits over his past four games. The Twins had 12 hits on Wednesday as they've continued their dominance against Chicago. The Twins went 12-1 against the White Sox last season and are 25-6 against Chicago since the start of the 2023 season.

Although the White Sox hit Paddack hard in his first outing of the season, the 29-year-old has settled in over his last three starts. The right-hander has a 3.21 ERA over three starts in April and is coming off allowing one run on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts over five innings to a dangerous Braves offense on Friday.

