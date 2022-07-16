The Chicago White Sox visit Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. The AL Central rivals match up in a matinee contest that is the third game of a four-game weekend set. Minnesota leads the AL Central with a 49-43 record this season. Chicago is in the mix for Wild Card position and is chasing the Twins with a 45-45 overall mark.

White Sox vs. Twins money line: MIN -125, CWS +105

White Sox vs. Twins over-under: 8.5 runs

White Sox vs. Twins run line: MIN -1.5 (+158)

CWS: The White Sox are 25-19 in day games

MINN: The Twins are 24-19 in day games

Why you should back the White Sox



Chicago's run prevention projection is strong for Saturday afternoon's game in Minnesota. Entering the weekend, the White Sox ranked in the top five of the American League in wins above replacement from their bullpen, and Chicago's relievers were generating more than a strikeout per inning.

The White Sox also have an established starting pitcher on the hill in Lance Lynn. Lynn, a two-time All-Star who ranked in the top three of AL Cy Young voting in 2021, has a 3.55 career ERA and a 3.38 ERA over the last three seasons. Lynn is holding right-handed hitters to a .673 OPS this season, and Chicago's offense also has key strengths. The White Sox are striking out on fewer than 21 percent of plate appearances, and Chicago ranks solidly above the AL average in hits, doubles, and batting average in 2022.

Why you should back the Twins

Minnesota's offense grabs the headlines, but the Twins do have impressive pitching as well. Veteran starter Dylan Bundy takes the ball on Saturday, and he is issuing only 1.9 walks per nine innings. Bundy is also pitching well lately, posting a 2.79 ERA across his last five starts, and he owns a 2.10 ERA in home starts this season. Bundy has allowed only one earned run in 10 innings against the White Sox in 2022, and he will give way to a bullpen that is averaging more than a strikeout per inning with an ERA below 4.00 this season.

The Twins are also smashing the ball on offense this season, posting top-five marks in the American League in hits, doubles, runs scored, home runs, walks, batting average, OPS, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and total bases. All-Star infielder Luis Arraez leads the way for Minnesota, currently sitting atop the MLB leaderboard in both batting average and on-base percentage.

