Teams looking to get back on track meet in an American League Central showdown on Monday when the Chicago White Sox battle the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox (4-6), who have lost three of four, including a 1-0 decision to Pittsburgh on Sunday, are 3-4 away from home this season. The Twins (6-3), who lead the division, have lost three of five, including a 5-1 decision to the Houston Astros on Sunday. Minnesota won the season series with Chicago last season, 10-9.

First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The White Sox lead the all-time series 1,180-1,104, although the Twins hold a 590-554 edge in games played at home. Both sides are listed at -110 on the money line (risk $110 to win $110) in the latest White Sox vs. Twins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5.

White Sox vs. Twins money line: Chicago -110, Minnesota -110

White Sox vs. Twins over/under: 7.5 runs

White Sox vs. Twins run line: Minnesota -1.5 (+178)

CWS: The Over is 5-0 in the White Sox's last five road games

MIN: The Twins are 4-0 in their last four games against the American League Central

Right-hander Kenta Maeda (0-1, 1.80 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Minnesota. Despite a solid outing at Miami on Tuesday, Maeda took the loss, allowing one earned run on three hits in a 1-0 defeat. In five innings pitched, he had zero walks and struck out nine, while allowing a solo home run to the Marlins' Avisail Garcia. In five career starts against the White Sox, he is 2-1 with a 5.47 ERA. In 24.2 innings vs. Chicago, he has allowed 26 hits, 15 earned runs and nine walks, while striking out 24.

Helping power the Minnesota offense is left fielder Trevor Larnach. In nine games, he is hitting .324 with one homer, seven RBI and five runs scored. He already has four multi-hit games, including a 3-for-4 performance at Kansas City in a 7-4 win on April 2. In 21 career games against Chicago, Larnach has 13 hits, including six doubles, one homer and four RBI.

Chicago is expected to send right-hander Dylan Cease (1-0, 1.59 ERA) to the hill. In two starts this season, he has allowed just three hits in 11.1 innings. He has walked five, while striking out 18. In a 7-3 win over San Francisco on Wednesday, he picked up the victory, going five innings, while allowing just one hit -- a solo home run by J.D. Davis -- while walking five and striking out eight. In nine career starts against the Twins, he is 3-4 with a 5.14 ERA, pitching 49 innings and allowing 45 hits, 28 earned runs and 22 walks, while striking out 53.

Center fielder Luis Robert Jr. has been red hot, with five multi-hit games so far. In two games against the Pittsburgh Pirates this past weekend, he was 5-for-10 with a double, two homers and seven RBI with two runs scored. For the season, he is hitting .366 with four homers, 10 RBI and seven runs scored. In 17 career games against Minnesota, he is batting .267 with four doubles, four homers and 14 RBI.

