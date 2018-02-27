White Sox's 2017 first round pick Jake Burger to miss 2018 with ruptured Achilles'
Jake Burger suffered the injury running out a ground ball Monday
The Chicago White Sox will be without one of their top prospects this season.
Third baseman Jake Burger, the 11th overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft, will miss the entire 2018 with a ruptured Achilles, the team announced Tuesday.
Burger suffered the injury running out a ground ball during Monday's Cactus League game. Here's the video:
"Honestly, it felt like a gunshot," said Burger to Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday. "I went down and I kind of immediately knew something was wrong. There's nothing really to say. It sucks but I have to stay positive."
Burger, 21, is the top infield prospect in a stacked White Sox farm system. He hit .263/.336/.412 with five home runs in 51 minor league games after being drafted last season. The former Missouri State Star put up a .328/.443/.648 batting line with 22 homers and more walks (43) than strikeouts (38) during his junior season last spring.
Spring training injuries come with the territory, but baseball has been especially hard on top prospects already this year. In addition to Burger's blown Achilles, Rays righty Brent Honeywell tore his elbow ligament and needs Tommy John surgery, and Yankees infielder Thairo Estrada was shot in the hip during a botched robbery.
