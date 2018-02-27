White Sox's 2017 first round pick Jake Burger to miss 2018 with ruptured Achilles'

The Chicago White Sox will be without one of their top prospects this season.

Third baseman Jake Burger, the 11th overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft, will miss the entire 2018 with a ruptured Achilles, the team announced Tuesday.

Jake Burger has been diagnosed with a ruptured left Achilles’ tendon. He will have the tendon surgically repaired in Chicago later this week, but is expected to miss the 2018 season. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 27, 2018

Burger suffered the injury running out a ground ball during Monday's Cactus League game. Here's the video:

"Honestly, it felt like a gunshot," said Burger to Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday. "I went down and I kind of immediately knew something was wrong. There's nothing really to say. It sucks but I have to stay positive."

Words can’t describe the love and support I’ve received from White Sox Nation, Bears Nation, friends and family! Your words make a difference! This is a minor setback setting up a major comeback! In the meantime, I’ll be doing everything in my power to get back on the diamond! — Jake Burger (@Burgatron13) February 27, 2018

Burger, 21, is the top infield prospect in a stacked White Sox farm system. He hit .263/.336/.412 with five home runs in 51 minor league games after being drafted last season. The former Missouri State Star put up a .328/.443/.648 batting line with 22 homers and more walks (43) than strikeouts (38) during his junior season last spring.

Spring training injuries come with the territory, but baseball has been especially hard on top prospects already this year. In addition to Burger's blown Achilles, Rays righty Brent Honeywell tore his elbow ligament and needs Tommy John surgery, and Yankees infielder Thairo Estrada was shot in the hip during a botched robbery.