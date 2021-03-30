The Chicago White Sox announced on Tuesday that they will purchase the contract of Andrew Vaughn, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft, ahead of Opening Day. Vaughn, a natural first baseman, is expected to see action in left field during Eloy Jimenez's absence. Jimenez recently tore a pectoral muscle while trying to rob a home run. (White Sox manager Tony La Russa did suggest he might start Leury Garcia in left on Opening Day.)

Vaughn entered the spring ranked by CBS Sports as Chicago's second-best prospect. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Vaughn is comparable in many ways to Spencer Torkelson, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. They're both right-handed first basemen from the west coast who have all the tools -- eye, bat speed, strength, feel for contact and making adjustments -- and who should move quickly through the minors before taking their rightful spots in the middle of an order. On that note, there's a fair chance Vaughn will make his big-league debut before the year is over.

Vaughn appeared in 24 games this spring, hitting .271/.377/.458 with two home runs and eight walks. Baseball Reference's calculations suggest he faced an average quality of opponent who spent the 2019 season in between High- and Double-A. In 55 minor-league games in 2019, he hit .278/.384/.449 across three levels.

Vaughn is the second notable addition the White Sox will make ahead of Opening Day, joining veteran corner infielder Jake Lamb. Lamb joined the White Sox earlier this week after being released by the Atlanta Braves.

The White Sox are projected by SportsLine to win 87 games this season, putting them five games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. SportsLine's forecast gives the White Sox a 44 percent chance at making it to October for a second year in a row.