Watch Now: Lucas Giolito Throws No-Hitter Against Pirates ( 3:27 )

On Tuesday night, Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito threw the first no-hitter of the 2020 MLB season. Following an impressive catch from Adam Engel to make the final out, White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez twisted his ankle when he joined the team's post game celebrations.

According to MLB.com's Scott Merkin, Jimenez was able to walk off the field on his own power after the tweak, but he'll be reevaluated by the club on Wednesday.

"Jumping up and down, he kind of twisted his ankle a little bit," White Sox manager Rick Renteria told reporters after the game, including Merkin. "But thankfully he walked off the field OK under his own power, and we'll see how he's doing tomorrow. He was excited."

Since Jimenez was able to walk off the field, this doesn't appear to be a serious injury. The White Sox are scheduled to close out their two-game set against the Pirates at Guaranteed Rate Field before they have a scheduled off day on Thursday.

In Tuesday's win (box score), Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI. The White Sox have won eight of their last nine games and are one and a half games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central.