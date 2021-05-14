Scary moment during Thursday afternoon's game between the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field (GameTracker). White Sox first baseman and reigning AL MVP José Abreu and Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier collided at full speed during a pop-up along the first base line, and had to exit the game with injuries.

Here's the play. Dozier hit the popup and ran to first base while Abreu came in to catch the ball. Abreu was looking up at the ball and Dozier put his head down and ran, so the two didn't see each other before the collision.

Abreu and Dozier both remained on the ground for several minutes before leaving the field. Abreu had to be helped off and appeared to be bleeding from his cheek. Dozier limped off under his own power. Neither team has released an update on their injured player.

In 35 games this year Abreu is hitting .240/.336/.457 with seven home runs. Chicago came into Friday riding a six-game winning streak, and they have baseball's best record at 22-13. With Eloy Jiménez (pectoral) and Luis Robert (hip) already sidelined with long-term injuries, the ChiSox can ill afford to lose their cleanup hitter and unofficial captain.

Abreu has been one of baseball's great ironmen the last few years. He has played in all 36 White Sox games this year, he played in all 60 games last year, and he played at least 154 games four times in five years from 2015-19.

Dozier has started very slowly this season, hitting .140/.203/.342 with five home runs in 32 games. The Royals signed him to a four-year extension worth $25 million before the season. Kansas City came into Friday having lost 11 straight games.