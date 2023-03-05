Major League Baseball announced on Sunday that it will not suspend Chicago White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger following the completion of an investigation into abuse allegations made against him by Olivia Finestead, the mother of his 10-month-old daughter.

Katie Strang and Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic originally reported on the accusations, with Finestead alleging that Clevinger had been abusive physically, verbally, and emotionally. The incidents were said to have occurred last summer, when Clevinger was a member of the San Diego Padres.

Under the joint agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association, commissioner Rob Manfred is able to suspend players accused of domestic violence even if charges are not brought against them.

Here's MLB's statement in whole:

"The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into allegations against Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger. The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 15 individuals, in addition to Mr. Clevinger and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, such as thousands of electronic communication records. The Office of the Commissioner has closed this investigation and, barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not be imposing discipline on Mr. Clevinger in connection with these allegations. "As part of his path forward, Mr. Clevinger has voluntarily agreed to submit to evaluations by the joint treatment boards under the collectively bargained policies, and to comply with any of the boards' recommendations. MLB will continue to make support services available to Mr. Clevinger, his family, and other individuals involved in the investigation."

Clevinger issued the following statement through the MLBPA:

I am pleased that Major League Baseball has concluded its investigation. I had nothing to hide and cooperated fully with MLB. This situation has been stressful for my family, and I thank them for their strength and support. I asked everyone not to rush to judgment until MLB's investigation was concluded, and I appreciate everyone who had faith in me, including the White Sox organization and my teammates. I am looking forward to the 2023 season and helping the White Sox win a championship this year.

The White Sox also issued a statement of their own:

The Chicago White Sox respect that the joint policies of MLB and the MLBPA govern this matter. We accept the conclusion of the thorough, months-long investigation conducted by the Commissioner's Office with respect to Mike Clevinger. Per the terms of the joint policy, the White Sox will not comment further on this matter.

Clevinger signed a one-year deal with the White Sox back in December.