White Sox's Welington Castillo reportedly suspended 80 games for PED use
Castillo had signed a two-year deal with the White Sox over the winter
For the second time in two weeks, a noteworthy big-league hitter will be suspended for using a performance-enhancing drug. Last week, it was Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano; this time, it's Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo who will be banned for 80 games, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dominican Republic journalist Américo Celado:
Castillo, 31, entered Wednesday hitting .270/.314/.477 (116 OPS+) this season. He had signed a two-year deal worth $15 million during the winter. The contract includes a club option for 2020.
As part of MLB's drug policy, Castillo will be ineligible for this year's postseason. The White Sox are one of the worst teams in the majors, and now he figures to have zero interest for potential contenders.
Chicago figures to turn to Omar Narvaez as their primary backstop. Kevan Smith, stationed in Triple-A, could come up to serve as the backup. Alternatively, the White Sox could turn to the trade market to secure a new catcher -- the Red Sox's Blake Swihart would make sense.
We'll have more on this story as details come out.
