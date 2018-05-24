White Sox's Welington Castillo suspended 80 games for PED use

For the second time in two weeks, a noteworthy big-league hitter has been suspended for using a performance-enhancing drug. Last week, it was Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano; this time, it's Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo who has been banned for 80 games. Here's the official announcement from MLB:

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Erythropoietin (EPO), a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The suspension of Castillo is effective immediately.

Castillo, 31, entered Wednesday hitting .270/.314/.477 (116 OPS+) this season. He had signed a two-year deal worth $15 million during the winter. The contract includes a club option for 2020.

As part of MLB's drug policy, Castillo will be ineligible for this year's postseason. The White Sox are one of the worst teams in the majors, and now he figures to have zero interest for potential contenders.

Chicago figures to turn to Omar Narvaez as their primary backstop. Kevan Smith, stationed in Triple-A, could come up to serve as the backup. Alternatively, the White Sox could turn to the trade market to secure a new catcher -- the Red Sox's Blake Swihart would make sense.