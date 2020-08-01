Watch Now: Highlights: Padres at Rockies ( 1:35 )

An annual tradition in these parts -- I believe the fourth-annual -- is for me to tell you who the most fun players in baseball are. It's my All-Fun team. Sports are fun, that's why we watch. Even as the league tries to play through a pandemic in an unusual season without fans present, there is still on-field fun.

It's incumbent on me to specify that "most fun" doesn't necessarily mean the best players, but there is an intersection point somewhere. Mike Trout wouldn't necessarily be so fun to watch if he wasn't the best player, but since he's the best it's very fun to watch him. And it's not very fun to watch poor play, which is why MLB is watched more than lower levels. Still, if you think I snubbed a great player on your favorite team (sorry, Christian Yelich fans), it's not because I think he's bad. He just isn't necessarily really fun for me to watch. It's my subjective and -- sure, let's get in front of it! -- biased list. I own that. Onward.

(Note: These aren't in any particular order)

Catcher

Willson Contreras, Cubs - The back picks from behind the plate and swagger at the plate now have an improved approach to framing. Wins all over the place here.

Yadier Molina, Cardinals - Possibly a legacy pick, but the fire sometimes leads to scuffles and those are fun.

Gary Sanchez, Yankees - Rough start for Gary in 2020, but it's still aesthetically pleasing to watch him swing.

First base

Anthony Rizzo, Cubs - He's a goofball and I remain entranced at his ability to stand on top of the plate and still somehow hit inside pitches into fair territory down the right-field line.

Josh Bell, Pirates - The gentle giant! The switch hitter with all-world power. Love to see it.

Vladimir Guerrero, Blue Jays - It his inclusion here mostly due to his name? Probably, but that Home Run Derby performance won't soon be forgotten.

Second base

Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks - The infielder transitioned to outfield last season and along the way made the leap to stardom. Back in the infield, he's already having another great season.

Jose Altuve, Astros - Though his name has been sullied for life for legions of fans -- understandably -- I'm just talking about watching the guy play and I still love it. To hit for power with that diminutive frame is beyond impressive.

Ozzie Albies, Braves - Another small dude who rakes. He's a big-time stat-sheet filler and a true joy.

Shortstop

Fernando Tatis, Padres - The Chosen One in San Diego. He does it all. If you haven't seen much of him, you gotta find a way.

Javier Baez, Cubs - The All-Fun MVP. He's the single most objectively unhateable player in baseball. If you hate him, it's because 1) he's not on your favorite team or 2) you tire of the attention he gets. That's it. Anything else is a manufactured excuse. He's made tagging cool. He swim moves on slides. He destroys baseballs. He makes it look easy from short with range and his cannon of an arm. And he's always smiling.

Francisco Lindor, Indians - Some of these don't really need an explanation. Lindor is one of them.

Tim Anderson, White Sox - I tried to stick with just three players here, but I couldn't possibly leave Mr. Anderson off this list. Anderson's inclusion here is because of his bat flips and just watching him rake in general when he's locked in.

Third base

Jose Ramirez, Indians - Man, is he killing the ball this season or what?

Yoan Moncada, White Sox - I feel like one of these years he's gonna make another leap into the stratosphere.

Matt Chapman, Athletics - Underrated slugger who is probably the best defensive third baseman in baseball. Yes, Nolan Arenado fans, I mean it.

Outfielder

Ramon Laureano, Athletics - The best center field arm in baseball is also a power-speed threat and has put everything together so far this season.

Luis Robert, White Sox - Speaking of someone who can probably do it all, he's a future superstar.

Jorge Soler, Royals - The violent swing finally came through last year with the mega-power year we always knew was possible.

Aaron Judge, Yankees - Easy pick and not just for his size and power. No one should EVER run on him.

Tommy Pham, Padres - A fiery grinder with power and speed checks a lot of boxes.

Mike Trout, Angels - The best. And maybe the GOAT?

Bryce Harper, Phillies - Hated by many for whatever reason, but I love him.

Joey Gallo, Rangers - One of the largest men with possibly the most raw power in baseball and he can still run well and is capable of playing center field.

Mookie Betts, Dodgers - Another obvious, one, right? Did you see this throw Friday night?

Byron Buxton, Twins - Please stay healthy!

Ronald Acuna, Braves - Obvious pick is obvious.

Juan Soto - He hasn't played yet in 2020 and that stinks. I miss the Soto Shuffle!

Designated hitter

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees - There's something slightly mesmerizing about the power he generates with that wiry and a bit robotic swing. Plus, seeing a dude who hits the ball harder than anyone else in baseball is always fun. We watch sports for the excellence.

Nelson Cruz, Twins - At 40 years old, he's still a bonecrusher.

Two-way

Shohei Ohtani, Angels - He is off to a rocky start, but I'm still holding out the assumption that he's going to be awfully fun on the mound, in the box and on the bases.

Pitchers

As I've noted in the past, in general I don't necessarily find pitchers "fun." Maybe it's a lingering effect from my playing days and watching pitchers do nothing but screw around during batting practice, run a few poles and then go home while everyone else keeps practicing (man, I didn't realize I was so bitter). Regardless, the list isn't nearly as long here.

Jacob deGrom, Mets - He's hitting 101 with his fastball and like 93 with a slider. That's outrageous. Of course it's fun to watch.

Max Scherzer, Nationals - The Mad Max stomping around the mound will never get old for me. No one tops his intensity and it's not fake. That's just how he plies his trade.

Chris Paddack, Padres - If no one tops Scherzer's intensity, Paddack might at least come close to it. If you haven't seen him pitch yet, East coasters, try to make an effort. He deals and is a mad man.

Johnny Cueto, Giants - Some people probably hate the Cueto Shimmy, but I really, badly, missed it when he was out with injury. I'm glad he's back.

Jesus Luzardo, Athletics - The kid is electric.

Tyler Glasnow, Rays - Filth. Just complete and utter filth.

Pedro Strop, Reds - I think the thing I enjoy the most is seeing his crooked hat and going to Twitter to see a bunch of people getting SO MAD about it, as if it actually matters.

Amir Garrett, Reds - He's such an imposing presence on the mound and has amazing stuff from the left side. Fun!

The list of snubs is likely pretty long. Feel free to make your own All-Fun teams. There are no wrong answers, but the above serve as my recommendations for newbies.