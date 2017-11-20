Who Do We Love to Hate 3: The NL East

Let’s take a look at the teams on the East Coast, the only coast that matters to ESPN and most of the baseball media. There’s not a ton of history between the Angels and these teams, but I’m sure some of us have our gripes with them.

So, which franchise in the NL East is our least favorite?

NY Mets: their color scheme is Dodger blue and Giants orange, they play in NY, the Big Apple, the hardest place in the universe to play baseball.

Atlanta Braves: the tomahawking crowds of the 90s led to a shady stadium deal the taxpayers of Atlanta will soon regret. They also gave us John Smoltz, the anti-analytics voice of the world series.

Philadelphia Phillies: Philly fans booed Santa Claus. Yeah, it was at a football stadium across the street, but it was the same people.

Washington Nationals: pretty high douche factor with Bryce Harper as the team leader, stadium suites full of lobbyists and Congresspeople, they still reek of Montreal.

Miami Marlins: went from Jeffrey Loria to Blessed Holy Saint Jeter. Twice as many rings as the Angels in half the amount of time. The monstrosity in center field.

So, there we have it. Let’s see the votes.