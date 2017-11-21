Who Do We Love To Hate 4: The AL West
They say familiarity brings contempt. Well, we see these guys nearly 20 times a year. These franchises stand in the way of our most direct path to the postseason and each, at times, has been a thorn in our side.
But which AL West rival do we love to hate the most?
Oakland A’s: our natural geographic rival from up north. The roided up Bash Bros beating out the Joyner/Finley Angels of the 80s and 90s are some of my earliest baseball memories. Bill Beane, Moneyball, and a sewage infested stadium are more reasons to dislike them.
Texas Rangers: fans with the audacity to boo the truth that they aren’t a baseball town. The starting point of Josh Hamilton. Ian Kinsler acting like an ass days after the Adenhart tragedy. Mike Napoli killing us. Nolan Ryan wearing a Ranger cap into the Hall instead of an Angels one.
Seattle Mariners: 1995.
Houston Astros: the new kids on the block who tanked while they were in the NL just so they could dominate in the AL. I haven’t met many Astros fans in the past, but that will change next summer when the team rolls into Anaheim.
