Who Do We Love To Hate 5: The AL East

In what will likely be the most heated thread, we come across two absolutely loathsome teams and the remainder of the only division in baseball that matters to ESPN and the baseball media.

This is the AL East. We know who it is. Let the battle begin.

Who do we love to hate:

Boston Roid Sux: legions of drunk, obnoxious, often racist and quite a bit bandwagonny fans in pre faded hats cheered on the biggest roid cheats in recent history: David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez. Prior to the tainted titles and pink hat brigade, the franchise was a bastion of racism (last team to integrate) and ownership knowingly covered up for a child rapist.

MF Yankees: nothing says “class” like constantly telling people you are classy. These media darlings will still go the A-rod route to winning a title, though. Countless undeserved Gold Glove, cough, Jeter, All Star, and HOF inductions due to playing in the epicenter of the baseball media. Fans are front runners of epic proportions.

Baltimore Orioles: who am I kidding? this is a two horse race.

Toronto Blue Jays: Joey Bats would fit in well in Boston.

Tampa Bay Rays: I can’t possibly see a reason, but would love to hear one.