Who Do We Love To Hate: AL Central
The last in our preliminary round takes us to the AL Central. After this last division, I will set up the bracket for the playoffs to determine just who we love to hate the most.
Here are the AL Central contestants:
Cleveland Indians: racially insensitive mascot, former home of Manny Ramirez and Albert Belle, and a team that currently takes the Angels out to the woodshed.
Chicago White Sox: AJ Pureshitski and Doug Eddings. Enough said.
Minnesota Twins: original home of David Roidtiz, former AL West rival.
Detroit Tigers: Miggy’s undeserved, indefensible MVP, the Verlander meltdown with Aybar.
Kansas City Royals: the 2014 playoff beat down, Aoki’s lucky catches, and Ventura trying to start a fight with Trout to start of the 2015 season. Also a previous AL West rival.
So, who do we love to hate the most out of this group?
