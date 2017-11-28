Who Do We Love To Hate: AL Central

The last in our preliminary round takes us to the AL Central. After this last division, I will set up the bracket for the playoffs to determine just who we love to hate the most.

Here are the AL Central contestants:

Cleveland Indians: racially insensitive mascot, former home of Manny Ramirez and Albert Belle, and a team that currently takes the Angels out to the woodshed.

Chicago White Sox: AJ Pureshitski and Doug Eddings. Enough said.

Minnesota Twins: original home of David Roidtiz, former AL West rival.

Detroit Tigers: Miggy’s undeserved, indefensible MVP, the Verlander meltdown with Aybar.

Kansas City Royals: the 2014 playoff beat down, Aoki’s lucky catches, and Ventura trying to start a fight with Trout to start of the 2015 season. Also a previous AL West rival.

So, who do we love to hate the most out of this group?